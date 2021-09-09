Trump: "I Thought Climate Change Was a Hoax Because Liberals from Chy-Na Put Magic Mushrooms in My Soup"

Mar-A-Lago, Florida - Former President Donald Trump, who once declared global warming a Chinese Hoax, has apparently changed his mind according to a recent speech at a gathering of corporate fundraisers near his cult compound in Florida.

One well healed fundraiser asked him during the speech if many years of overwhelming evidence that the earth is indeed warming had changed his mind about climate change.

"I have always known the climate change is a fact, I just didn't want people to panic, like they did with coronavirus" answered the GOP cult leader. I did say 20 years ago that climate change was a Chinese Hoax, but as everyone knows, some communist supporter of Chy-na had snuck some magic mushrooms in my soup at the Trump Tower, causing me to hallucinate".

When asked to identify the individual responsible, Trump left the stage.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

