Incompetent man wishes to be doing his job for another ten years

Incompetent buffoon Geoffrey Rivers has said that he wants to be doing his job for the next ten years.

Mr Rivers, who works for the local sewage treatment firm, has said that although his work involves things people don't want to think about, he still plans to be there in ten years time.

'Yes' said Geoffrey 'although three big sewage leaks have happened during my watch, I am still on the job. It is not really great for my image, my standing in society, or my love life, but I still intended to be in sewage for at least the next 10 years.'

In a similar breaking story, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been laying down his plans for after the next general election.