Janet's special mug is still missing

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 2 September 2021

image for Janet's special mug is still missing
Oh why have they forsake me lord?

Janet's special mug is still missing. It is red, with a big bottom. Janet makes cakes on a Friday. You know Janet. Everyone knows Janet.

Anyway, if you see her special mug, can you let us know, as she just won't stop banging on and on and on about it. She says it makes her Cup-A-Soup taste different, but we really don't know whether or not that is true.

While you are at it, Dave has lost his special stapler, the one he tippexed his name on four jobs ago and uses in all of his jobs.

Don't tell them, but the Mug and the stapler went missing at the beginning of Lockdown one. We really don't know where they are.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

