Local reporter and photographer Anthony Histamine has been taking photos on results day for years, but this year he is looking for something more.

'Yes' said Anthony who in the 1990s wanted to work for the nationals, but has been at the Chutney on the Fritz Examiner since he was 18, and knows he will finish his career there as well. 'Every year, in every newspaper it is the same, incredibly bright, hopefully, photogenic 16 and 18-year-olds jumping in the air, half suspecting that they have peaked'.

Sandra Flossingham 16 said 'So, I got 13 O Levels at Grade A, but I suspect that that is probably it for me. A-Levels in a couple of years, a degree after that, and then wasting my life in an office job'.

Teacher Lemony Pie said 'We are so proud of our students. They all have a very bright future ahead of them'.

Mr Histamine took nine photos of the youngster jumping in the air. Four of the photos missed the pupil's heads and feet.

'What am I like?' he asked.