Leaves planning to fall, sometime soon

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 8 September 2021

image for Leaves planning to fall, sometime soon
So, like when does Autumn start? So totes random

It has been revealed, to no one's great shock or surprise, that leaves are planning to start falling, sometime soon.

'Yes' said leaf Mavis Davis 'we are planning to start falling in a couple of weeks, and some of us will still be in the trees in late September. Personally, I am really looking forward to it. There is a bumpy fall, that could break us, but then it is a few painless weeks of rain, being trodden upon, and then gradually breaking down to some form of dust.'

'I hear' interrupted fellow leaf Gavin Williamson 'that we can just start falling when we like.'

'God, I wished I lived near a train line' mused Mavis, sadly, 'then I could really stick it to the man'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AutumnlifeSeasonsWeather

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more