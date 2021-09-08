Leaves planning to fall, sometime soon

It has been revealed, to no one's great shock or surprise, that leaves are planning to start falling, sometime soon.

'Yes' said leaf Mavis Davis 'we are planning to start falling in a couple of weeks, and some of us will still be in the trees in late September. Personally, I am really looking forward to it. There is a bumpy fall, that could break us, but then it is a few painless weeks of rain, being trodden upon, and then gradually breaking down to some form of dust.'

'I hear' interrupted fellow leaf Gavin Williamson 'that we can just start falling when we like.'

'God, I wished I lived near a train line' mused Mavis, sadly, 'then I could really stick it to the man'.