Woman still hasn't finished her Haiku

Dorothy Fotherington Smythe from the Estate in Mithering on the Trent has been working on a Haiku for eight months and is yet to finish it.

The ancient Japanese writing form is beloved of pretentious 17-year-olds wanting to impress their teachers, and people in their forties who are bored with their lives.

The five-syllable, 7 syllables, 5 syllable word form is usually about subjects from the natural world, but Dorothy wishes to turn the form on its head to write about hard-hitting subjects, such as poverty, inequality, and government corruption

'Why are there no small

words, that I can use she said

pondering questions.