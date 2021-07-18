Confused rebel doesn't know what to do

Should I wear a mask? Yes, Donald, but for Aesthetic reasons as well as health ones.

Shane Worthington, known for his ways of attracting trouble, sticking it to the man, and ignoring his marriage vows, doesn't know whether or not he should wear a mask after July 19th.

The 67-year-old, who has famously always done the thing that seemed furthest removed from common sense, now has to make a decision for himself.

'I mean before I knew what to do' said the morose, saddened pensioner. 'If someone told me what to do, I would do the opposite. So when told to wear a mask, I didn't, when told to social distance, I didn't, I mean I caught covid, but that was a mall price to pay, I mean it is all a bit joke, isn't?'

Shane has a brother who is a Doctor, a sister in law who is a nurse, eight children by five different women, and is about as rebellious as a digestive biscuit.

He is also fictional.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

