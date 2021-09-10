Woman with dreadful taste in music has bought two new albums from the top ten

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 10 September 2021

image for Woman with dreadful taste in music has bought two new albums from the top ten
Abba and Steps you say? Will this nightmare never end

Mavis Davidson has always known that she has a bad taste in music, but for the first time in her life, she has actually bought two albums that are high in the music charts.

'Yes' said a clearly delighted Mavis 'I have the new albums by Steps and Abba. If only the Worzels, Chris Waddle and Glen Hoddle, and Dana had released new music at the same time, I could have doubled the size of my music collection'.

Mavis's husband David said 'Mavis seems a bit too excited to me for this turn of events. It looks like it will be a late-night for the two of us tonight'.

'Yes' said Mavis 'It will be, but not for the reason you hope Dave'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
LocalMusic

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more