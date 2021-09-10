Woman with dreadful taste in music has bought two new albums from the top ten

Mavis Davidson has always known that she has a bad taste in music, but for the first time in her life, she has actually bought two albums that are high in the music charts.

'Yes' said a clearly delighted Mavis 'I have the new albums by Steps and Abba. If only the Worzels, Chris Waddle and Glen Hoddle, and Dana had released new music at the same time, I could have doubled the size of my music collection'.

Mavis's husband David said 'Mavis seems a bit too excited to me for this turn of events. It looks like it will be a late-night for the two of us tonight'.

'Yes' said Mavis 'It will be, but not for the reason you hope Dave'.