The Storm-Trooper conundrum

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 9 July 2021

Masks, or no masks?

Barry and Dave are arguing, as normal. You would think nothing of it if was just two blokes in a pub, arguing, but Barry and Dave are two storm-troopers, feared across the galaxy for their skills in losing droids, falling for Jedi mind tricks, and being tall.

Add in the fact that none of them can shoot straight, and they are not really feared.

However, with news that Masks will no longer be mandatory after July 19th, they are both undecided.

'It would be nice to go out without a mask, and people see the real me' said Barry.

Dave interjected with 'As a Stormtrooper, I am feared, women know I am gainfully employed, I have a job, a place in society, but under the mask I am just Dave'.

When you think about it, deep down, aren't we all just Dave?

