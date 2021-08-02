Unfit man complaining about Athletes again

Chutney on the Fritz's most famous inhabitant Brian Asshat has been complaining about the efforts of Athletes, as he always does.

The mildly obese thrower of shoes gets slightly breathless in his garden but still likes to believe that he could have won medals in the Olympics. Posting on his blog earlier he stated:

'Of course, those Gold medals could easily have been mine, if I had had the opportunities these kids have. I mean they do all of that training, and then find that they can't compete at the higher levels, before stopping. If I had had the training, I could have excelled at the sports, and had the fortitude to withstand any name calling'.

Brian is of course talking out of his fundament. He will be slightly upset by a comment someone leaves on his blog, and will spend the rest of the week being angry at a stranger.