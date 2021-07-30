Ivanka Trump is Devastated As She Learns She Has Athlete’s Foot

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 30 July 2021

image for Ivanka Trump is Devastated As She Learns She Has Athlete’s Foot
Ivanka recently told Tucker "The Creep" Carlson she can't believe how tiny Jared's pee-pee actually is.

MANHATTAN – (Satire News) – Word coming out of the Ivanka Trump household is that the long-legged former adviser to DJT has just found out that she has second-degree athlete’s foot.

Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron reportedly spoke with Hollywood Innuendo’s Fajita San Guacamole, who young Trump has a huge crush on, and said that the effed up thing about the whole friggin’ thing is that his giraffe-looking half-sister isn’t even an athlete.

He pointed out that the closest she has ever come to being an athlete is when she would play chess, Pictionary, or dominoes.

Meanwhile, Ivanka’s wimpy husband, Jared The Meek, is very concerned that all of the illegal, wheeling and dealing shit from decades ago will finally come home and bite him on his white, entitled, skinny, little twit ass.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Athlete's footHealthIvanka Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more