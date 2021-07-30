Ivanka Trump is Devastated As She Learns She Has Athlete’s Foot

MANHATTAN – (Satire News) – Word coming out of the Ivanka Trump household is that the long-legged former adviser to DJT has just found out that she has second-degree athlete’s foot.

Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron reportedly spoke with Hollywood Innuendo’s Fajita San Guacamole, who young Trump has a huge crush on, and said that the effed up thing about the whole friggin’ thing is that his giraffe-looking half-sister isn’t even an athlete.

He pointed out that the closest she has ever come to being an athlete is when she would play chess, Pictionary, or dominoes.

Meanwhile, Ivanka’s wimpy husband, Jared The Meek, is very concerned that all of the illegal, wheeling and dealing shit from decades ago will finally come home and bite him on his white, entitled, skinny, little twit ass.