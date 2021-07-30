God asks Marcus Rashford for help

England soccer star and all-round top bloke Marcus Rashford has been contacted by God, asking him why he has become so popular.

The Manchester United striker and child poverty campaigner received an email out of the blue from the almighty one, asking for hints about how to improve his image.

The move follows fears in heaven that Covid 19 has damaged religious beliefs, with one punter saying: "If there's a God, how come he couldn't stop the pandemic?"

Rashford admitted to being "shocked" at receiving the email and didn't think it was genuine at first, because it came from the unlikely address of god1@gmail.com.

However, he said the two are now in daily contact and are "getting on like a house on fire".

"I'm happy to help," said Rashford. "He's in a bit of trouble, clearly, but I can get him out of it."