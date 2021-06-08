Manchester United are about to sign 10000 new footy players and then loan them out!

The perennial garbage chain perpetrated by UK tabloids has begun, and in 2021, a special year, Manchester United have decided not to ignore the annual bullshit spewed out by The Sun, Express, Daily Star, Daily Mirror, etc.

The Covid19 pandemic, and riots in front of Old Trafford, have persuaded United's owners to form a different business strategy during this year's transfer market. Instead of concentrating on strengthening their 'loser' first team, US Glazer Brothers, and their marketing team, are combing UK tabloids gobbling up any players who are cheap. been kicked out of their former teams, or over 35!

They have a list of 10000 players in this category, all costing peanuts, and as one knows, feed peanuts, get monkeys. Manchester United just happen to be over-qualified in the art of bunging £billions out of the window ever since Sir Alex left the club.

However, this latest strategy is quite genial! Instead of letting new players attempt to play for United's first team, they will be loaned out all over the planet to every pro- club that exists, even in Borneo! The clubs will jump at any player having a United contract, which increases the loan price, and the Brother Glazers will make billions once again!

As for United's first team, who gives a fuck! Ole Solskjaer has enough young players to stay in the English Premier League, who cost peanuts. They will win absolutely nothing, but what is new? They have also planned to flog any young, budding super-talent to PSG Paris, Real Madrid, Barcelona, etc, who are willing to pay £80 million, and more! A superb win-win business strategy, no doubt because winning on the footy field is secondary anyway for United.

Millions of global United fans have defected to Liverpool and City, but the Glazers have no fear about losing billions on merchandising, Nike, great businesspeople, back United's latest business plan totally!