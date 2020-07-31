The Utah Jazz and The New Orleans Pelicans Finally Kick The NBA Season Off With Every Single Player and Coach Kneeling

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 31 July 2020

image for The Utah Jazz and The New Orleans Pelicans Finally Kick The NBA Season Off With Every Single Player and Coach Kneeling
All of the players and coaches chanted "Black Lives Matter" for 9 minutes before the opening "Tip-Off."

ORLANDO, Florida - (Sports Satire) – After months of speculation, concern, worry, and downright confusion due to the Coronavirus, the NBA balls are now bouncing at the Orlando Bubble.

NBA Commissioner Adam "Hi Yo" Silver remarked that it is good to see all of the super tall players finally get out on the court, and do what they do best, and that’s trash talk.

The commissioner pointed out that he has asked every player to please try and not do so much trash talking.

He commented that the new extremely sensitive network microphones can detect the slightest sound from a distance of two football fields, or 600 feet, away.

Silver wants to make it abundantly clear that he will no longer tolerate any use of the following lettered words; the F, the B, the N, the P, and especially the K.

Commissioner Silver was very proud to see that every single NBA player, coach, and cheerleader, totally ignored the racist wishes of the avowed "Divider-in-Chief," and took a knee.

POTUS recently told press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that he wants to deport every NBA player back to Zimbabwe, Greece, Iceland, Pisagovia, China, and Macadamia.

The first post C-19 NBA game, ended with the Utah Jazz defeating the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 106 to 104. A time out was called late in the third quarter when a rhino somehow ran onto the court.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Adam SilverBasketballCoronavirusNBA

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more