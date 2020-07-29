Painting Shows President Trump And Boris Johnson May Have Been Separated At Birth

There's no disputing it! Whatever evidence anyone comes up with to the contrary, a recent portrait shows that, without the shadow of a doubt, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are identical twin brothers who must have been separated at birth!

The portrait by Holland-based UK artist, Vince Vaughan Gough, can be seen above, and was originally done as a portrait of Prime Minister Johnson, but when Gough stood back to admire it, he was struck by how much it also resembled President Trump.

He said:

"There's a distinct likeness. Their build, their hair, their eyes, even the shapes of their bonces, not to mention the fact that they are both complete and utter twats with a tendency for buffoonery."

But another painter, John Lesson, of Lesson Painters & Decorators, said:

"Nah, they don't look alike. It's just a crap painting!"