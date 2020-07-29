Major League Baseball is Now Considering Tearing Down Coronavirus-Infested Marlins Park

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Marlin's Park is reportedly built on an old Seminole Indian burial ground.

MIAMI - (Sports Satire) - Rob Manfred, commissioner of MLB, has told the sports media that every day, his damn headache gets worse and worse.

He pointed out that, now, a team of baseball park inspectors are recommending that the Florida Marlins' home stadium be torn down.

They noted that the C-19 bacteria germ count in the stadium was 4,219 units.

COVID-19 experts say that a reading of 383 units is considered high, so 4,219 is like ‘run bitches the volcano is spewing molten lava right effen now!!!’

Team owner, Jefferson Lolo, told ESPN-4, that he will go all the way to the Supreme Court to keep his stadium from being torn down.

He noted that the stadium is built on an old Seminole Indian burial ground, so, therefore, it is considered sacred land.

Comedian, Zydeco Dupree, remarked that it sure is interesting that the land wasn’t considered sacred when Jefferson Lolo was having Marlins Park built in 2012.

BaseballCoronavirusflorida marlinsMajor League Baseball

