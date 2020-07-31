Survey: 43% of People Working at Home for the Lockdown Left Out a Gallon of Milk in their Cubicle

Funny story written by Wildpete

Friday, 31 July 2020

A new Gallup Poll shows that 43% of employees working from home for the Covid-19 lockdown left a gallon of milk sitting out on their desk back in the office.

The milk, with an average expiration date of March 28, is just starting to go bad. In addition, 27% of at-home employees left their NCAA Brackets at the printer, and 36% said that they left confidential information on meeting-room whiteboards. As the lockdown started at the same time as Bring Your Child to Work week, 3% of respondents stated that they left small children in the office.

If you happen to be in the office, could you please put the milk back in the fridge.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

