Anti-stupid vaccine marketed as an anti-vaccine vaccine

Medical experts plan to deal with anti-vaxxers who want take the hoped-for anti-coronavirus vaccine, by marketing an anti-stupid vaccine as an anti-vaccine vaccine.

‘We are convincing stupid people that the anti-coronavirus vaccine will soon be secretly released into the air,’ said propaganda operative, Joseph G. Balls, ‘but we also let them know it is possible to get an anti-vaccine vaccine that will stop the anti-coronavirus vaccine taking effect.’

The anti-vaccine vaccine is, of course, an anti-stupid vaccine that will eliminate all traces of anti-vax conspiracy ideology.

Known as the anti-anti-vaxxers, they fly a plane over a city where they’ve been fervently telling people about the airborne anti-coronavirus vaccine, and release coloured harmless dye into the air. ‘We have idiots queuing up for, what we in the business call, the anti-anti-jab,’ said a secret operative, who couldn’t be identified as he was wearing a mask.

‘These masks have suddenly become useful,’ said Joseph G.

It has been suggested that, instead of convincing people to take the anti-stupid vaccine by taking fake anti-vaccine vaccine, why not simply make the anti-vaccine vaccine the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

‘It’s not just about this year's vaccine,’ said someone else in a mask, but it could have been the same person, ‘we need to make people pliable to take other vaccines in future - but DON’T print that.’