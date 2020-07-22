Corner Shop Is Now Shut

It's not the first business to suffer from the finger of fate during the Coronavirus Lockdown, and it certainly won't be the last, but a shop at the corner of two streets in in one man's neighbourhood appears to have closed down some time recently - and possibly for good!

The shop, which hasn't got a name, nestles on the corner of Ellerburn Avenue and Orchard Park Road in Oaf-on-Sea, and sells all manner of household items, cheap children's plastic toys, items of stationery, toiletries, pet supplies, and foodstuffs that are approaching their 'sell-by' dates.

Some things are already past those dates.

But when Myke Woodson walked past the shop last week, he noticed a distinct air of inactivity at the premises, with paper and pieces of cardboard boxes strewn around the pavement outside.

He assumed the worst:

"I always assume the worst. I find it's safest."

He went into the flower shop next door to ask about the shop without a name, but the woman in there looked like she'd just got out of bed after a heavy night on the tiles, and had no information to share.

"You what, love?" she muttered, looking confused.

Woodson was philosophical about the shop's closure. He said:

"I've had all sorts of stuff from there. Toothpaste, Super Glue, grass seed, wallpaper paste, paintbrushes, grapefruit juice, Alpen, marmalade, pencils, even a puncture repair kit. It's a sad day for the economy when shops like The Shop With No Name bite the dust."