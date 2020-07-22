Corner Shop Is Now Shut

Wednesday, 22 July 2020

The man with no name

It's not the first business to suffer from the finger of fate during the Coronavirus Lockdown, and it certainly won't be the last, but a shop at the corner of two streets in in one man's neighbourhood appears to have closed down some time recently - and possibly for good!

The shop, which hasn't got a name, nestles on the corner of Ellerburn Avenue and Orchard Park Road in Oaf-on-Sea, and sells all manner of household items, cheap children's plastic toys, items of stationery, toiletries, pet supplies, and foodstuffs that are approaching their 'sell-by' dates.

Some things are already past those dates.

But when Myke Woodson walked past the shop last week, he noticed a distinct air of inactivity at the premises, with paper and pieces of cardboard boxes strewn around the pavement outside.

He assumed the worst:

"I always assume the worst. I find it's safest."

He went into the flower shop next door to ask about the shop without a name, but the woman in there looked like she'd just got out of bed after a heavy night on the tiles, and had no information to share.

"You what, love?" she muttered, looking confused.

Woodson was philosophical about the shop's closure. He said:

"I've had all sorts of stuff from there. Toothpaste, Super Glue, grass seed, wallpaper paste, paintbrushes, grapefruit juice, Alpen, marmalade, pencils, even a puncture repair kit. It's a sad day for the economy when shops like The Shop With No Name bite the dust."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

