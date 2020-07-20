Clemson University Devastated as Their Mascot Tests Positive For C-19

CLEMSON, South Carolina – There is sadness in the halls of Clemson University, as the school’s beloved mascot has come down with the Coronapalooza virus.

A student who was in charge of taking care of the cherished tiger, named “Paw-Paw,” said that he was fine one minute, chewing on three discarded footballs, and the next he was doing somersaults.

Animal experts say that, when animals get Covid-19, they do very strange things like make somersaults, chase their tail - and bite the heck out of it when they catch it - and even start to cackle like a Rhode Island Red egg-laying chicken.

The Dean of the Animalism Department, who checked “Paw-Paw” out, said that the prognosis for “PP” making a complete recovery looks to be about 99.3%.

He added, the fact that “Paw-Paw” runs 3 miles a day, and is on a strict low carbs diet, will most probably make a difference.

Meanwhile, the Clemson football cheerleaders will be wearing patches with “Paw-Paw’s” face on the back of their cheerleading shorts.