Leaked Report Says There Are 'Too Many Humans' On The Planet

Details of a report commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) into how viruses spread throughout large communities, have been leaked to at least one member of the press, who has gone public with the information.

The WHO commissioned the year-long study into the potential of quick-spreading, possibly-deadly viruses in 2018, and received the report into its findings last September, four months before the Coronavirus appeared in Wuhan.

The timing here is interesting.

Suggestions are being made that the current pandemic may have been 'managed' by human hands.

Part of the report claims that "the human population of the planet has outgrown the means to support it", and hints at various remedies, one of which is "global warfare".

Also mentioned is "viral pandemic".

In the conclusion to the report, it is stated that, in order to successfully manage the world's natural resources in the future, steps must be taken NOW to 'thin out' the human population.

The WHO has refused to comment.