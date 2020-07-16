Box Set Britain’s got Box Set Stress - can ‘The Science’ help?

MP’s concerned about box set bingeing are considering a ‘Box Set Bank Holiday’ so people can catch up.

Is ‘Box Set Stress’ a real thing, or is it just an excuse to slob around the house all day? Brenda O’Lox who runs a Box Set Stress support group, said, “every day I hear, ‘no I haven’t got time - I ate yesterday’ and ‘I’ll have a shower in a couple of days...maybe’, this addiction has got out of hand.”

Dr William Hew said “Star Wars 1 - 9 was easy to manage, but 11 seasons of Sheriff Rick Grimes killing zombies streamed directly into the brain, well, my patients walk in here looking dead. And ‘24’ was never meant to be literal.”

Professor Brian Cox feels he has the solution, “Due to the proliferation of wind turbines we can create time if we rigidly fixed all the turbines to face west and thereby slow down the rotation of the earth to a 30-hour day”

Actor Brian Cox commented “I also have a northern accent, so I reckon facing west will just speed up the day, but I’m not a scientist.”

Boris Johnson huffed and puffed. “That sounds like buffoonery and poppycockery, but I do believe in ‘The Science’, I listen to the ‘The Science’, and ‘The Science’ will teach everyone to watch and listen on fast forward.”

‘The Science’ said, “We like it when Boris listens to us.”