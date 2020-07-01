Christmas To Be Delayed Until Next Year

In what's been described as the craziest plan ever hatched, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that, due to the ongoing worries of a Coronavirus 'second wave', and even more embarrassment over his handling of the pandemic, Christmas in the UK, this year, has been put 'on hold'.

Christmas Day - traditionally held on the 25th of December, may now be delayed until March.

The delay is necessary, says Mr. Johnson, because experts agree that a second wave of Covid-19 is expected to take hold around October and November - just when shops would normally be full of Christmas shoppers.

Mr. Johnson's Conservatives have made a right old 'pig's ear' of their dealings with the Coronavirus, staggering from one inept decision to another in their desperate efforts to keep the National Health Service from being overwhelmed.

This has failed.

Instead, many privately-owned businesses have been overwhelmed, and have left tens of thousands of owners close to bankruptcy and financial ruin.

Now, with the Christmas delay, Mr. Johnson is aiming to 'finish off' small shops and other businesses that rely on the annual year-end buying frenzy.

Turkeys were said to be pleased about the announcement..