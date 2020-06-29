Book Breaks Record At Library

It's taken for granted in this, the digital age, where we can download printed matter to various technological devices, that books are less popular than they once were, but one book, in particular, has broken all records at a city library - for remaining unlent for 45 years!

The book, 'Favourite Dishes of Iran', has been gathering dust at the Central Library in Oaf-on-Sea in East Yorkshire, since 1975 without anybody having borrowed it.

Indeed, the slim volume has only once been outside the safety of the library in its entire stay there, when a reader borrowed it in 1972 - but returned it within three days.

Iran is not a country noted for its cuisine, and its dishes would, nowhere, be described as 'exotic'. The mainstay of an Iranian diet is rice, which can be prepared in four different ways. This is complemented by bread, fruit, vegetables and dust.

Head librarian at the library, Karen Sadd, said:

"Yes, it hasn't been out for a while, it's true."

Her assistant, Hayley Smidgeon, laughed: