Trump Astonished At Judge's Decision To Allow John Bolton Book To Go Ahead

Sunday, 21 June 2020

Trump couldn't believe his eyes when he read of the judge's decision

President Trump has expressed astonishment at a judge's decision to allow the publication of former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book to go ahead as planned on Tuesday.

According to several different White House sources, the President was surprised that Washington DC District Court Judge Royce Lamberth had found in favor of Mr. Bolton's uncomplimentary and damagingly-revealing memoir, 'The Room Where It Happened', and went for a lie down.

As well as being astonished and surprised, others in Trump's circle said that he was caught off guard, taken aback, shocked, incredulous, angry, furious, incensed, irritable, beside himself, frustrated, upset, inconsolable, and apoplectic at the news.

He was also a bit boggle-eyed.

Mr. Bolton resigned from his post in September 2019, after failing to agree with Mr. Trump on which of them was the best author.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

BooksDonald TrumpJohn BoltonUS Politics

