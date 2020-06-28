Brian's Guide to Paperclip Curation still not selling

Written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 28 June 2020

Paperclip Curation? No, that doesn't sound like a good hobby for me.

Chutney on the Fritz's entrepreneur, Brian Asshat, has revealed to us that, since the launch of his guide to paper-clip curation was launched on Amazon Kindle, it is yet to sell a single copy.

'I did like all of the experts tell you,' said the 64-year-old. 'I looked into a niche market, but one that could appeal to a lot of people, I made several short films about in on Youtube that I posted one a day in the year leading up to the launch, I hired the library for the launch, but due to Lockdown, we did it all online, and no-one came to that, but there has been no interest for it at all. I don't know, maybe if I had ghost-written it for Jordan or someone like that, at least there would have been interest.'

Glowering at us, Brian continued: 'Sometimes, I really don't know why I bother.'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

