KFC Addresses the Rumor That They Fed Their Chickens Picante Sauce To Produce a Naturally Spicy Chicken

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 28 June 2020

image for KFC Addresses the Rumor That They Fed Their Chickens Picante Sauce To Produce a Naturally Spicy Chicken
This is a KFC in Washington, D.C. that President Trump has reportedly visited 91 times since taking office.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – The Kentucky Fried Chicken Corporation wants to address a rumor that apparently first started in Pensacola, Florida.

Reignbeau Berra, who is KFC’s director of advertising, said that she first heard about the rumor from her 10-year-old granddaughter, “Chicky.”

“Chicky” apparently got into a fight with a boy her age, who said that her grandmother’s chicken company was being run by quacks. She told him that ducks quack and chickens cackle.

She then took a drumstick out of her purse and hit him on the head. Later, Mrs. Berra remarked that she was just glad that “Chicky” plays the drums and not the tuba.

Mrs. Berra, pointed out that in November of last year, KFC did feed picante sauce to a group of chickens in Chicken Creek, Kentucky, but they discontinued the practice after some of the chickens started cackling in Spanish.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

