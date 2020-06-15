People flocking to Waterstones to buy Fifty Shades of Grey

Written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 15 June 2020

A book about a charming millionaire sociopath that isn't based on me. Where can I buy this most excellent tome?

As the shops begin to re-open, Waterstones have admitted, as has been the case for a while now, that people are only buying copies of Fifty Shades of Grey, rather than anything else.

Bookseller, Paige Turner, told us: 'Yes, people are just buying smut. I mean, honestly, they could have bought this online, but I suppose that people miss queuing, and they miss the slight embarrassment of buying a book like this. I hear that there are strange people who get the same thrill buying a copy of Good Housekeeping. At least Good Housekeeping has characters you can believe in and a believable storyline, so that is something at least.'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

