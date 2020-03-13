Meghan Markle: Svengalian Candidate To Overthrow Throne

BILLINGSGATE POST: “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" has a nice ring to it. However, there are rumors that Meghan might be a Svengalian Candidate, planted by Russia to overthrow the Throne of England.

Since her marriage to Prince Harry, the Royal Family has been in turmoil. Not unlike the purported interference of Russia in the election of President Trump, nothing good has come from this seditious coupling.

Does this call for a Special Counsel investigation similar to the one led by Robert Mueller in the USA that resulted in questionable conclusions after two years of polarizing debate?

Freddy Fender said it best:

Wasted days and wasted nights,

I have left for you behind

For you don't belong to me,

Your heart belongs to someone else.

Slim: “If I were the Duchess of Sussex, I would have to buy new scivvies.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. And ride horses side-saddle.”