When The NFL Owner of The Team Says Bend Over - The Cheerleaders All Bend Over

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

MIAMI, Florida - (Sports Satire) - The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones runs the show, pretty much all by himself; with a little help here and there from his two sons, who pretty much no one knows the names of (other than their wives and kids of course).

Jones not only runs the Cowboys team, but he is also the godfather of the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.

The owner of the Miami Dolphins, Stephen M. Ross, idolizes his fellow NFL owner King Jerry Jones.

Ross has owned the Dolphins since 2009, and he is looking to buy an NBA team as well. He also wants to hire the greatest thoroughbred race horse trainer in the world, Bob Baffert, to train his racehorse, "Dolphin Doll."

But, the thing that gives Ross a boost in the masculinity department is the fact that he has total, complete, and absolute control over his Miami Dolphins cheerleading squad.

And like SMR has made it known in the past, he is the king of the Dolphins and when he tells his cheerleaders to bend over - they all bend over.

Meanwhile of the 32 NFL teams only two have never had cheerleaders. Cleveland Browns owner Randy Lerner recently said that at times he kinda wishes that his team had cheerleaders so that he could ogle, control, and boss them around at will just like all of the other NFL owners do.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: The OTHER NFL team that has never had cheerleaders, surprisingly is the New York Giants.]