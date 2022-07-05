Prince Charles Says That He Loves To Watch The Dallas Cowboys and Their Sexy Cheerleaders

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 5 July 2022

"The Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders are the sexiest rah-rah girls in all of sports." -PRESIDENT BIDEN

LONDON - (Sports Satire) - Prince Charles recently told Piers Morgan that he actually prefers to watch a Dallas Cowboys game than a Manchester United Red Devils game.

Chas, as the Duchess of York (Sarah Ferguson) prefers to call him, noted that he just enjoys seeing grown men, as tall as 6-foot-8-inches,and weighing upwards of 350 pounds literally knock the begeebers out of each other.

The Prince of Wales giggled a bit and added that eyeing the hot, erotically sexy Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders certainly puts a big royal smile on his face.

He then added that for years he has been suggesting to the owners of Man U, to add cheerleaders who look just like the Cowboy cheerleaders.

SIDENOTE: Charles recently told a reporter for London's Ta Ta For Now News that adding sensuously gorgeous birds (chicks) to the team will greatly increase attendance at the games by at least 29%.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

