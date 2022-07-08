A 6-Foot-9-Inch Tall Kicker Signs With The Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - Jerry Jones just spoke with Sports Bet Gazette writer Zorro La Bamba about his brand new addition to the Cowboys team.

Jones told La Bamba that one of his scouts Woody Woolweather, found Ray Roy Hulaburger kicking for a high school team in Chupacabra Creek, Texas.

The scout informed Jones that he saw Hulaburger kick 8 out of 8 extra point attempts in their victory against rival Oil Can High School, in which the Chupacabra Creek Chupacabras clobbered the Oil Can Drillers 71-3.

Hulaburger also kicked five field goals of 53, 62, 49, 67, and 79 yards. Plus he also plays on defense, where he had 8 quarterback sacks.

SIDENOTE: Hulaburger is a 15-year-old sophomore, but Jones has made special arrangements with Commissioner Roger Goodell, to sign Hulaburger to a five-year contract, and Ray Roy will be the Cowboys kicker when the season starts in 2022.