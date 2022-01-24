Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Two of The NFL’s Greatest Quarterbacks Are Both Heading For The Retirement Home

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – Two of the best future Hall of Fame quarterbacks appear to have come to the end of their pigskin passing careers.

Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers both saw their teams lose on their journey to this year’s Super Bowl.

Brady, nursing a cut lip, a deviated nostril, second-degree athlete’s foot, and a bruised gonad, sat dejected in the Buc’s locker room reading his text messages and his instagrams, while eating a plate of nachos, and drinking it down with a bottle of Dos Equis Beer.

Meanwhile Aaron Rodgers sat in the Packers locker room, in his All-State designer boxer shorts, listening to an Elton John music mix on his headphones while texting ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick.

The Sports Bet Gazette is reporting that the two fabulous QB’s will in fact retire and are planning on going on tour in what is being billed as “An Enchanting Evening With Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers – Locker Room X-Rated Tidbits, NFL Morsels, Pigskin Secrets, Football One-Liners, and The Best Sports Knock-Knock Jokes We’ve Ever Heard.”