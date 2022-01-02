Tickets To The NFL Game Between The Dallas Cowboys and The Green Bay Packers at London’s Wembley Stadium Are All Sold Out!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 2 January 2022

image for Tickets To The NFL Game Between The Dallas Cowboys and The Green Bay Packers at London’s Wembley Stadium Are All Sold Out!
The Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders have been invited to attend a luncheon in Buckingham Palace.

LONDON – (UK Sports Satire) – Tickety Boo News reports “They’re All Gone!” referring to the hottest sports tickets in town.

TBN writer Brompton Boxgrove informed the British citizens that all 89,903 tickets were sold within 37 minutes of being put out for sale.

Boxgrove noted that no sporting event, no music concert, and no wrestling match had ever sold out as quickly as the Cowboys vs. Packers game.

He noted that the last time any tickets sold out this fast was back in 1964, when the Rolling Stones opened for The Beatles at Wembley Stadium.

Tickety Boo News reports that the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have personally been invited by her majesty, the queen to attend a special luncheon in their honor, the day before the “Big Game.”

