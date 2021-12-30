NASCAR Driver And Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Girlfriend Danica Patrick Admits She Has a Tattoo on Her Ass With The Intials “AR”

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 30 December 2021

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Aaron told one of his Packers teammates that Danica has the cutest labia minora he has ever seen.

GREEN BAY – (Sports Satire) – It is no secret that ever since she was dumped by her Green Bay Packers boyfriend, Danica (Patrick) has been pining about her quarterback.

Danica has told close friends that AR has the most amazing cock that she has ever seen. She noted that there are things that he can do to her with his peckerino that she had never ever heard of before.

She added that one time when they were in the heat of passion, he accidentally hit her with his gonads (balls) on her face, and almost knocked her out.

Danica finally admitted to Cinderella St. Lamb, with the Daily Drama that she does indeed have a tattoo on her ass with Aaron’s initials AR.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

