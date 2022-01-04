The NFL’s First Transgender Cheerleader To Get Her Own TV Reality Show

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader Gayle Wunderlust has just signed a contract to star in her very own reality show.

Savannah Stiletto with The Daily Max interviewed Miss Wanderlust and asked if she will still be an NFL cheerleader.

Gayle replied that one of the requirements for her getting her own reality show is that her cheerleading duties will be incorporated into the show.

One of the shows executives noted that every aspect of her transgender life will be woven into the show from any and all dates she goes on, to her cheerleading practices, and even her intimate sexual relations.

The show is named, “The Rah-Rahing Tranny of Tampa Bay.” Also appearing on the show will be all three of her boyfriends; a gynecologist, heavy metal drummer, and an NFL referee.

[SIDENOTE]: As of press time, the show’s executive producer was in talks to have Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his favorite all-time receiver Rob Gronkowski make a guest appearance.