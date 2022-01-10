Super Bowl Hot Dog Vendors Predict They’ll Sell Over 3 million Hot Dogs At Super Bowl LV1 (56)

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 10 January 2022

image for Super Bowl Hot Dog Vendors Predict They’ll Sell Over 3 million Hot Dogs At Super Bowl LV1 (56)
Super Bowl hot dog vendors are already practicing their classic "Get jur hot dawgs heeeerrrr!"

INGLEWOD, California – (Sports Satire) – The Happy Hot Dogs Company, which will be providing all of the hot dogs to this year’s Super Bowl 56, has stated that they will break their Super Bowl hot dog selling record once
again.

The football classic will be held in SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 and be shown live in 194 of the world's 196 countries.*

Otto Fritz Von Zeppelin, 63, owner of Happy Hot Dogs, told Sports Bet Gazette senior writer Zorro La Bamba, that he has had to hire an extra 700 workers just to help make the delicious wieners.

He remarked that his gigantic factory, located in Bangor, Maine, is working 24-7 producing the scrumptious morsels, which this year will also come in a red, white, and blue color scheme to honor America’s love for football, Gatorade, and hot, sexy, scantily-clad cheerleaders.

When Von Zeppelin was asked by La Bamba, who he predicts will win the big game, Otto smiled and replied, "Zee team wiff de sexiest cheerleaders ja."

* [PUBLISHER'S NOTE: The only two countries that will not televise Super Bowl LV1 are North Korea and Pisagovia.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Hot dog, Super Bowl

