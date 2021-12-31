Texts From and To The Famous & Infamous (January 7, 2022)

THE FOLLOWING TEXTS WERE COMPILED BY THE SENIOR WRITER FOR TITTLE TATTLE TONIGHT, PICO DE GALLO

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, AARON RODGERS, MELANIA TRUMP, & CAITLYN JENNER

Dear Tittle Tattle Tonight – I just want you to know that I am not as ugly as everybody says I am.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Washington, D.C.

Dear Horse Face – The fuck you’re not! You actually make a used tampon look damn pretty.

Pico de Gallo

Tittle Tattle Tonight

Ponchatoula, Louisiana

Dear TTT – Can you please tell all your viewers that I am not getting back together with Danica Patrick.

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers Quarterback

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Dear Aaron – Dude she may be little, but our staff has heard from several reliable sources, that she has one fantastically versatile pussy. What’s your problem?

Pico de Gallo

Tittle Tattle Tonight

Ponchatoula, Louisiana

Dear Teetle Tuttle Today – I duzzn’t knows why peeples teenk dat I hab an assent becuzz, I fer one duzzn’t heers eat. Tank ju tu mush.

Melania Trump

Mar-a-Lago, Florida

Dear Melania – Don't ju, I mean don't you, worry your gorgeous little ass sweetie. Because as hot and as sexy as you are – who really gives a fuck about your assent, I mean accent?

Pico de Gallo

Tittle Tattle Tonight

Ponchatoula, Louisiana

Dear 3T – I just want to squash the rumor that I had unprotected sex with the racist sexual predator (Donald Trump), in the White House. I have been in the White House, but I was only in the kitchen, and not in Donald and Melania’s room.

Caitlyn Jenner

Malibu Beach, California

Dear Caitlyn – We got our info from America’s foremost information guru Andy Cohen. And his accuracy percentage rate is 99.919%

Pico de Gallo

Tittle Tattle Tonight

Ponchatoula, Louisiana

Hasta Later...