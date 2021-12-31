Texts From and To The Famous & Infamous (January 7, 2022)

THE FOLLOWING TEXTS WERE COMPILED BY THE SENIOR WRITER FOR TITTLE TATTLE TONIGHT, PICO DE GALLO
Dear Tittle Tattle Tonight – I just want you to know that I am not as ugly as everybody says I am.
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Washington, D.C.
Dear Horse Face – The fuck you’re not! You actually make a used tampon look damn pretty.
Dear TTT – Can you please tell all your viewers that I am not getting back together with Danica Patrick.
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers Quarterback
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Dear Aaron – Dude she may be little, but our staff has heard from several reliable sources, that she has one fantastically versatile pussy. What’s your problem?
Dear Teetle Tuttle Today – I duzzn’t knows why peeples teenk dat I hab an assent becuzz, I fer one duzzn’t heers eat. Tank ju tu mush.
Melania Trump
Mar-a-Lago, Florida
Dear Melania – Don't ju, I mean don't you, worry your gorgeous little ass sweetie. Because as hot and as sexy as you are – who really gives a fuck about your assent, I mean accent?
Dear 3T – I just want to squash the rumor that I had unprotected sex with the racist sexual predator (Donald Trump), in the White House. I have been in the White House, but I was only in the kitchen, and not in Donald and Melania’s room.
Caitlyn Jenner
Malibu Beach, California
Dear Caitlyn – We got our info from America’s foremost information guru Andy Cohen. And his accuracy percentage rate is 99.919%
Hasta Later...