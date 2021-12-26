Fauci offers self as backup to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay surge to the Super Bowl

In yet another twist to his versatility, National Covid Health Advisor Anthony Fauci has offered himself as backup to the Green Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Mr. Fauci claims he has perfected the "under-handed shovel pass" since high school days and has offered training for it to the Green Bay QB.

At first reported to have responded, "Doesn't he weigh 102 pounds?" Mr. Rodgers' spokesperson has clarified: "No, no, he said the underhanded pass is not as easy as it sounds."

Meanwhile, Mr. Fauci has also revealed interest in pinkie foot surgery. Mr. Rodgers' left-side pinkie is fractured despite a superlative performance in engineering touchdowns and surpassing Brett Favre's record

Mr. Fauci added several clarifications to these recent developments:

"Besides, there's the mask issue. My call on that and Mr. Rodgers will continuously wear the mask to keep him at QB."

"Fans with no mask will be refused entry."

"Plus, my being in charge of covid lists for NFL players will not interfere with my stepping in as backup QB as necessary."

"Trust me."