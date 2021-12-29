Most of The Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders Are Out With The Corn Husk Flu

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

KANSAS CITY – (Sports Satire) – Reports coming out of Missouri are stating that the entire KC Chiefs cheerleading squad was tested for a flu-like ailment.

Team Doctor Willard F. Sillowax, said that after conducting throat tests, ear tests, Rorschach Tests, and vaginal tests, it was ascertained that 17 of the cheerleaders have the Corn Husk Flu, 3 have an STD, and 2 are pregnant.

One of the cheerleaders, Beth Elvira Huckacheek, 25, who is allegedly with child said that, she is not pregnant and blames the visible baby bump on eating 4 to many footlong stadium hot dogs.

Meanwhile NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said he wants to dispel a vicious rumor and state for the record that the father of Miss Huckacheek’s baby is not Chief’s third-string punter Leoniv Stalinchinsky of Moscow, Russia.

SIDENOTE: The NFL has stated that the remaining 13 non-flu cheerleaders will have to cheer from a cellophane-wrapped enclosure, located directly behind one of the goalposts.