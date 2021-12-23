The Latest Quinnipinni Poll Shows That Diarrhea Is More Popular Than Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 23 December 2021

image for The Latest Quinnipinni Poll Shows That Diarrhea Is More Popular Than Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas
Most residents of Texas say that "Pussy Lips" Abbott is the biggest two-faced shitass in the entire nation.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – Quinnipinni has just released their latest poll and it shows that the majority of the people that were polled said that Gov. Greg “Shithead” Abbott is even less popular than diarrhea.

One person who was polled remarked that as far as she is concerned the biggest asshole governor in America (along with Florida’s piece-of-shit punk Ron DeSantis) is even less popular than a yeast infection.

Another individual added that Abbott looks like a baboon’s hemorrhoids.

Meanwhile some of Abbott’s close friends and family members are urging him to run for president in the 2024 election.

SIDENOTE: Many Texans now really feel that El Paso native, Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Abbott The Douche Bag, will kick his racist ass all over the Lone Star state.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

