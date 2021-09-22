A Veteran NASCAR Driver Fined $200,000

LAREDO, Texas – (Sports Satire) – Sports Bet Gazette reporter Zorro La Bamba, has just commented that a NASCAR driver has been suspended and fined $200,000 for a serious racing infraction.

Ford driver Homer Finwater, who drove the Peter Pan Peanut Butter 101 Ford Bronco, in the Laredo 200 Derby, received a two-month suspension, plus a $200,000 fine.

La Bamba noted that Finwater put black ink in his car’s windshield wiper fluid container and he then sprayed the ink on Skyler Chompski's windshield causing him to crash.

This is an old racing trick that first surfaced back in August of 1991, when Clem “The Wino” Gritsux, 34, put black ink in his windshield wiper system, and then when he sprayed the black ink, it shot over to the next car causing the driver to wreck.

SIDENOTE: A rep with NASCAR told the racing media that if Finwater ever has the balls to pull this elementary stunt again, he will be fined $400,000, plus he will forfeit his drivers license, two credit cards, and he will never, again race in the NASCAR racing circuit.