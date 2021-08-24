The Cleveland Guardians (Indians) May Move To Green Bay

CLEVELAND – (Sports Satire) – Word coming out of the city on Lake Erie, is that many of the Cleveland baseball fans are still furious at the team’s new name.

Research surveys have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the name Guardians, sounds about as much baseball, as the name Buffalo Bills sounds football.

One devoted ‘Indians’ fan said that he’ll eat a cup of fire ants before he accepts the team’s new name.

Another said that the only other dumber name for a baseball team is the Athletics (Oakland).

He noted that it’s like an NBA team being called the Sweaters.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland ball club owners says that if fans don’t like the new name then they can just stay the fuck away from Progressive Field.

SIDENOTE: Team owners Lawrence and Paul Dolan are so fed up with the fickle faddle Cleveland fans that they are seriously thinking of moving the team to Green Bay.