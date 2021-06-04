A Woman With An Inverted Vagina Finally Gets Pregnant

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

VENUS FLYTRAP, North Carolina – (Satire News) – Bedroom Pillow Talk is thrilled to report that the southern woman with the extremely rare inverted vagina has finally conceived.

BPT’s Carolina Chipotle met with Lulu Lee Ligginlip, 29, at a local Chipotle, and Lulu expressed that her and her husband are positively ecstatic. at the fact that after 704 times of trying to get pregnant in the past four months, she is finally with child, or to be more politically correct with a fetus.

Lulu’s husband Destry, said that sometimes they would get so desperate that they would actually boink as much as 7 or 8 times in one 24-hour period.

The soon-to-be-new-mom, giggled as she recalled that they were so into doing the horizontal hokey pokey that on several occasions they both fell sound asleep right smack dab in the middle of their tummy bumping session.

Miss Chipotle asked the happy-mommy-to-be if they had picked out any names yet. She replied that if it’s a boy they’ll name him Aaron after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Lulu giggled and added and if it’s girl we’ll name her Kim.

Chipotle remarked, “After Kim Kardashian?”

And Lulu answered, “No, Kim...after Kim Jong-un.”

She went on to explain that Destry had met the North Korean leader once, when he was participating in a ping-pong tournament in Pyongyang back in the summer of 2016.

She then added that Kim Jong-un took a liking to Destry and he ended up giving him 20, 50-pound bags of the best rice in Asia.

