Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Wants To Sign Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 28 May 2021

image for Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Wants To Sign Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have strutted their stuff in 113 of the world's 196 countries.

DALLAS – (Sports Satire) – The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones has let it be known that he would like to see future NFL hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.

Reports by Sports Balls Illustrated’s Dottie Bazooka say that Jones has talked to an executive with the Green Bay Packers about pulling the trigger on the deal that would bring Rodgers to Dallas on a two-year contract worth $17 million.

Jones commented that he would also consider trading for Rodgers, and he added with a slight smile that no Cowboy is safe, immune, or off the table.

Jerry, who has a rather unique sense of humor remarked that even some of his personal pets, the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders could find themselves heading up to the Land of Lots of Damn Snow (Wisconsin).

When Aaron Rodgers, who was vacationing down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, was asked for a comment he replied that he would love to play in Texas, home of oil wells, cattle ranches, gorgeous women, Willie Nelson, and Whataburger.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Aaron RodgersDallas CowboysDallas Cowboys CheerleadersGreen Bay PackersJerry Jones

