The Dallas Cowboys and The Green Bay Packers Will Play At London’s World Famous Wembley Stadium

LONDON – (Sports Satire) – England’s Tickety Boo News has just broken the story that the Dallas Cowboys and their long-time rivals the Green Bay Packers have agreed to play in London at Wembley Stadium.

Brompton Boxgrove with TBN stated that he spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who told him that he was looking forward to visiting England, which he said is his favorite country.

Jones noted that he had an uncle, Reginald Bartholomew Jones, who was Queen Elizabeth’s personal crumpet baker back in the 60’s.

The Cowboys owner was asked if the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders would be accompanying the team to the UK and he replied “Is the English Channel wet? Was Chicharito one of the greatest footies to ever play for the Manchester Red Devils? and Does Elizabeth Hurley at the age of 56, still look as sensuously sexy as always?

Boxgrove, simply replied, point well taken Jimmy.

Meanwhile the Green Bay Packers have said that playing in Wisconsin, they are used to playing in foggy weather, and if the fog should roll in, then the players will just simply put on their specially made fog-fighting contact lenses.

Boxgrove texted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and asked him how much he makes for his All-State insurance commercials.

Rogers respectfully told him that he was not at liberty to comment.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: I contacted America’s foremost information guru Andy Cohen, and he told me that for his insurance commercials, Rodgers is paid $13 million a year, which comes out £10 million.]