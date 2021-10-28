NASCAR’s Danica Reveals That She Still Has The Hots For Ex-Boyfriend Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 28 October 2021

image for NASCAR’s Danica Reveals That She Still Has The Hots For Ex-Boyfriend Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Guys who have dated Danica say that she has the cutest tattoo of a piston on her right ass cheek.

CHEESE OMELETTE, Wisconsin – (Satire News) – The greatest female NASCAR driver of all time, has just admitted that she still pines for her ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.

Danica Sue Patrick, recently spoke with reporter Savannah Stiletto with The Daily Max News Agency.

The 39-year-old race car driver revealed that she misses her younger, ex-lover Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers every day.

She was quick to note that it’s just not the sex part, but smiled as she explained that she has never had a boyfriend who knows as many knock-knock jokes as Aaron does.

Ms. Patrick, who was voted “Girl With The Most Sensuously Erotic Legs,” back in high school, remarked that she has vowed, to herself, that she and Aaron will be back together as boyfriend and girlfriend by Christmas of this year.

[PUBLISHER’S NOTE: I have to state for the record that having once dated Danica Patrick, I cannot understand why in the world Rodgers left her. I mean on a scale of 1 to 10 in regards to SLI, sexual libido intensity, Danni, as I affectionately called her, is a 16!].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

