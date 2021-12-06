Major League Baseball, In An Amazing Announcement, Says That The 2022 World Series Will Be Played In Mexico City

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob “The Robster” Manfred has just informed the world-wide sports media of an astounding decision; never before done in the annals of sports.

Manfred has stated that he has decided that the 2022 World Series will not be played in the cities of the two participating teams.

He went on to say that the world championship will instead, be played in Mexico City’s Las Maracas Stadium, which holds an unbelievable 135,000 fans.

When asked by Turnstile Review reporter Buckaroo Kazoo, to explain his decision, he replied that there are several reasons, (1) 135,000 fans!!!

(2) He pointed out that outside of the US, MLB has more fans than any other country and that includes baseball-obsessed countries such as Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Guatemala, and Pisagovia combined!

(3) He stated that the World Series will be sponsored by the government of Mexico, which has agreed to pay $3 billion more than the World Series received in revenue and advertisement fees last year.

SIDENOTE: Commissioner Manfred wants to dispel the untrue, vicious rumor that is circulating throughout the Continental United States that the government of Mexico personally gave him (under the table), $148 million pesos, which comes out to $7 million [US] in an atempt to influence his decision.