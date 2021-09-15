Major League Baseball Announces That It Is Discontinuing the Use of Popcorn-Flavored Baseball Bats

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 15 September 2021

image for Major League Baseball Announces That It Is Discontinuing the Use of Popcorn-Flavored Baseball Bats
From the very beginning only a handful of all MLB players embraced the popcorn-flavored bats.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) –The commissioner of Major League Baseball Rob Manfred spoke with Margarita Mixx with the Wild Whispers News Agency and he made her aware of the latest development in the Land of The Popcorn-Flavored Baseball Bats.

Manfred told Miss Mixx that MLB will be discontinuing the policy of using these extremely unusual bats.

He noted that the experiment was a complete and total failure, adding that for one thing the bats became extremely sticky, especially in cities who have temperatures that average in the high 90s during most of the summer months.

Manfred then pointed out that due to the sticky popcorn-flavored bats, every dugout in the majors has sugar ants, carpenter ants, and Galapagos spiders.

The baseball commissioner, said that to be totally honest the baseball world has no need nor desire to continue with the dumb, stupid, lame idea of popcorn-flavored baseball bats? And he added, my goodness, what’s next? Summers Eve Fragranced baseball cup protectors?

In a Related Story: Due to the fact that the nation's largest Louisville Slugger baseball bat factory, has virtually been invaded and devastated by a group of marauding woodpeckers, MLB has just announced that the price of a regulation MLB baseball bat has gone through the roof.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BaseballMajor League Baseballpopcorn

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more