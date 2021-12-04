The Baltimore Orioles May Be Moving Out of Baltimore

BALTIMORE – (Sports Satire) – Sports Balls Illustrated Daily has just learned from an inside source, that after 101 years, the Orioles may be leaving Baltimore.

SBID reporter Dottie Bazooka spoke with the O’s concession manager Guido Lasagna, who told her that he is very close to team owner Peter “Pedro” Angelos.

Lasagna noted that Mr. Angelos, who some say looks like a skinny Rodney Dangerfield, is very upset that this season his team had the worst record (52-110) in all of Major League Baseball.

Angelos had to resort to doing some favorable baseball promotions to draw fans into the stadium, such as 'the buy one hot dog and get 3 hot dogs free promotion.'

He also dreamt up the idea of having the two very-well endowed (in the tits department) ball girls dress up in skimpy halter tops with extremely tight-fitting Daisy Duke shorts shorts.

But now, the O’s owner says that he is being courted by three US cities who want the Orioles to move to their city.

The three cities are San Antonio, Tulsa, and Tijuana, Mexico.